AI is disrupting the art of campaigning

The technology is a boon for smaller campaigns on tight budgets. Saikat Chakrabarti, an unsuccessful Democratic House candidate in California, had three staffers use AI to code replacements for virtually all the campaign’s paid software, from voter-outreach apps to website-design tools. Such efficiencies allow campaigns to focus on what matters most, argues Eric Wilson of the Centre for Campaign Innovation, which encourages conservative campaigns to experiment with new technology. “The core of what a campaign is about, which is connecting with voters, is still a people business,” he says. “The AI lets us do more of that than the boring, busy work.”