IN ONE ADVERT James Talarico, the Democratic Senate candidate in Texas, is depicted wearing a dress and singing about transgender children to a tune from “The Sound of Music”. In another Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan, appears to be playing a board game and laughing at cards that read “Death to America” and “Celebrate 9/11”. These are just two of at least 220 campaign ads using AI-generated content this election cycle, according to the Wesleyan Media Project, which tracks political advertising. More than $137m has been spent airing such ads.
AI is disrupting the art of campaigning
SummaryCandidates are using the technology to crunch data—and carry out dirty tricks
IN ONE ADVERT James Talarico, the Democratic Senate candidate in Texas, is depicted wearing a dress and singing about transgender children to a tune from “The Sound of Music”. In another Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan, appears to be playing a board game and laughing at cards that read “Death to America” and “Celebrate 9/11”. These are just two of at least 220 campaign ads using AI-generated content this election cycle, according to the Wesleyan Media Project, which tracks political advertising. More than $137m has been spent airing such ads.
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