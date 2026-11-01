AI is disrupting the art of campaigning

IN ONE ADVERT James Talarico, the Democratic Senate candidate in Texas, is depicted wearing a dress and singing about transgender children to a tune from “The Sound of Music”. In another Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan, appears to be playing a board game and laughing at cards that read “Death to America” and “Celebrate 9/11”. These are just two of at least 220 campaign ads using AI-generated content this election cycle, according to the Wesleyan Media Project, which tracks political advertising. More than $137m has been spent airing such ads.