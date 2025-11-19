AI is erupting in India
American firms are piling on users—and sucking up mountains of data
Sam Altman is bullish about India. The co-founder of OpenAI , the firm behind ChatGPT, says the country’s adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has been “unmatched anywhere in the world". India is already OpenAI’s second-largest market by number of users and could soon be its biggest. In August OpenAI launched a cheaper version of its chatbot tailored for Indian users. It plans to open an office in New Delhi later this year. Mr Altman is himself due to visit India at the end of this month. According to Bloomberg, a news organisation, he may use the trip to unveil plans to open a mammoth data centre there.