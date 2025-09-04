AI is helping to design proteins from scratch
Economist , The Economist 7 min read 04 Sept 2025, 02:56 pm IST
Summary
They could treat diseases, test drugs and boost crop yields
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Making biofuels is messy, inefficient and expensive. Vast quantities of crops such as maize and soyabeans must be grown, harvested and processed before their energy, accumulated slowly through natural photosynthesis, can be put to use. Nate Ennist of the Institute for Protein Design (IPD) at the University of Washington, in Seattle, thinks that synthetic proteins can boost the rate of return.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story