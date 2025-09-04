AI is helping to design proteins from scratch

In EvolutionaryScale’s case, the model itself is the product, to be licensed to firms that plan to make protein-based drugs and materials. But many of its peers are pursuing innovation themselves. The consequences of this new approach to nanotech are as yet only dimly discernible. Redesigning photosynthesis, for example, would surely have consequences far beyond biofuels, particularly if the new approach could be made to work in existing plants. That, with due caveats for safety and customer acceptance, could boost crop yields. There is also huge scope for improvements in the yields of chemical processes: many enzymes are more efficient than conventional catalysts. And, as with any technology, less obvious breakthroughs may be possible, too.