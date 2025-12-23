AI is making cyberscams harder to detect. Here’s how to thwart them.

The tactic isn’t new, but AI has changed the game and powered the reach of these emails. Spear phishing messages are now faster to produce, smarter in how they mimic real communications, and much more difficult to spot. The online space provides a candy shop of information publicly available to scammers—just think of information shared in profiles, company bios, and posts on LinkedIn alone. It isn’t an onerous task for a scammer to craft a phishing email based on this data that then looks authentic and relevant.