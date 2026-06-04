AI is making the rich richer. So is Wall Street.

The rich grew richer and added more to their numbers last year than at any other point in the past five years, buoyed by strong market conditions and investing in artificial intelligence.
Wealth among those with at least $1 million in investible assets jumped 8.7% to $98.3 trillion by the end of last year led by growth in North America and Asia Pacific, according to the 30th annual report on global wealth from the Capgemini Research Institute.
The number of people considered wealthy also climbed, rising nearly 8% to 25.3 million people last year.
“It’s fairly broad based but it’s largely driven by an increase in AI valuations,” Kartik Ramakrishnan, CEO of Capgemini’s Financial Services Strategic Business Unit, said in an interview.