AI Is the real drama of the Trump-Xi talks

Trump initiated the idea of a U.S.-China AI dialogue over the summer, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Axios last week that the White House is open to discussing the shared risks from AI and how to avoid a bifurcation of the two countries’ AI ecosystems. But, according to geopolitical consultants, the two sides couldn’t even agree to an agenda for AI even at a working level, nor who should be in the room, just days ahead of the summit.