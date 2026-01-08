Drug development is notoriously failure-prone. Only one in every ten drug candidates that enter human trials eventually goes onto the market. Turning a promising molecule into a useful medicine typically takes ten to 15 years after its discovery. These challenging economics mean that the cost of developing each successful drug is roughly $2.8bn. And because medicines ultimately come off-patent, the drive to find the next blockbuster is relentless.
AI is transforming the pharma industry for the better
SummaryIt is changing the way drugs are discovered and tested
