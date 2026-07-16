AI knows what you did online. Now your employer does, too

Leaving the wrong kind of digital footprint can sabotage your career. Maybe you thought you already knew this, but artificial intelligence is making it easier to trace your online history and efforts to cover your tracks can backfire.
Employers that once performed cursory internet searches for red flags on job candidates now use AI to dig deeper, more quickly. And, as adult-content platforms like OnlyFans and prediction markets surge in popularity, people are often unwittingly dropping more compromising breadcrumbs on the internet.
At the same time, companies are increasingly focused on employees’ character in a labor market where they often can choose from a slew of qualified candidates. I’ve told you about their use of backdoor references and personality tests. Scouring digital histories is another part of businesses’ quest to identify people who do or don’t fit their cultures.