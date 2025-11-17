AI labs have therefore introduced a second layer of AI to monitor the first. Ask ChatGPT for guidance on how to order smallpox DNA by post and the second layer clocks that the conversation is risky and blocks it or perhaps even asks a human to review it. This second layer is why so many in the industry are uneasy about the rise of open-source AI models, such as Meta’s Llama and DeepSeek’s r1. Both companies have their own moderation AI, but no way to prevent those who download their models from modifying them to remove it. As a result, says Dr Williams, the forecaster, “There is benefit to not having some models be open-source when they can achieve certain capabilities."