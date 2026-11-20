Mathematicians will spend the weekend poring over the proof. Beyond the question of its validity, many will want to know how the AI reached its conclusion. The result does not come completely out of the blue. On October 6th OpenAI, another AI lab, announced that one of its models had solved the quasi-Riemann hypothesis, an important stepping stone towards the full Riemann hypothesis. But Jonathan Keating, another mathematician at the University of Oxford, describes the result posted this week as a “very big leap forward”. “Quasi-Riemann was itself a colossal shock and I never thought I’d see that proved in my lifetime,” he says. “But this is several orders of magnitude more shocking.”