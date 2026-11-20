ON NOVEMBER 19TH Anthropic, an American AI company, held the largest IPO in history. Though financial markets have been troubled since, investors might take comfort in the latest display of the technology’s power. On November 20th Levent Alpöge, a mathematician at Anthropic, said that he had made use of Claude, the company’s AI model, to prove the Riemann hypothesis, widely considered to be the most important unsolved problem in all of mathematics. “If it fully checks out, it is clearly a historic milestone,” says James Maynard, a mathematician at the University of Oxford.