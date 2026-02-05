AI misinformation may have paradoxical consequences

Other, similar signals have also been spoiled by AI. Lucid writing, realistic images and polished audio once helped readers distinguish between news that is designed to inform and that which is either indifferent or hostile to the truth. A well-crafted analogy, perhaps featuring side-blotched lizards, might have informed the reader that care and effort had gone into producing an article. For a time, rules of thumb helped tell AI output from the authentic; by checking the number of fingers on people in an image or for the use of em-dashes in writing, information-consumers could get a sense of how likely the material was to have been generated using AI. The rising frequency of the word “delve" in academic articles and “it’s worth noting that" on internet pages told you that more of both were being written by AI. But as chatbots have improved, such rules of thumb are becoming less useful.