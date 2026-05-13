AI models are being used to predict conflict

CAST then uses this information, augmented with indicators such as infant mortality and occurrences of peace talks, to predict bouts of organised political violence up to six months out. Where good data exist, says Dr Kishi, the model works well. CAST correctly predicted, for instance, that in July 2023 the Brazilian state of Ceará, which had seen fighting among criminal factions, would have two battles, four attacks on civilians and no bombings. CAST, which has since been enhanced with reporting on other countries, is used by UN agencies and the Dutch foreign ministry.