AI models are dreaming up the materials of the future
Economist , The Economist 7 min read 09 Jun 2025, 11:31 AM IST
Summary
Better batteries, cleaner bioplastics and more powerful semiconductors await
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Editor’s note (May 19th 2025): On May 16th, MIT said that Aidan Toner-Rodgers was no longer in the MIT PhD program. The university “has no confidence in the provenance, reliability or validity of the data and has no confidence in the veracity of the research contained in the paper" discussed in this article, it added in a press release.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story