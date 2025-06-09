AI models are dreaming up the materials of the future

But rather than operate as a purely virtual lab like CuspAI, building an AI and selling the discoveries it makes, Orbital is prepared to get its hands dirty. Its foundation model has already spat out a number of candidate MOFs, and Orbital has invested the time and money in in-house labs and chemical engineers to verify that they work and can be manufactured at scale. In December it announced a deal with Amazon Web Services, a hyperscaler, to integrate one discovery into one of the company’s vast data centres, where the waste heat of the air-cooling system will power the chemical reaction that scrubs CO2 from the air. The goal is to turn the data centre carbon negative, for a cost of 20 cents per hour per chip. If it works, Orbital will have turned an AI-generated invention into a functional product faster than anyone in the pharmaceutical industry.