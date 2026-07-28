AI-revenues-are-growing-fast--but-not-fast-enough

Revenue is rising extraordinarily fast. But perhaps not fast enough for investors, as calculations by Phurichai Rungcharoenkitkul of the Bank for International Settlements suggest. The crux is that AI usage, as proxied by the consumption of tokens, is probably growing even more quickly than revenue. This may be because more people are flitting from one free model to the next, rather than paying. In Mr Rungcharoenkitkul’s analysis, this has an important implication: at least part of the AI capex splurge represents zero-sum competition. Firms are using some of the extra compute they are building not to expand the paying market, but to poach customers from rivals. The paper implies that perhaps one-third of the investment, or even more, is unlikely to make a satisfactory return.