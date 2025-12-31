AI shuffles the ranks of billionaires. Musk remains on top.

Page’s net worth at year end also exceeded the total for Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison, who had been ranked No. 2 at the end of the third quarter but slipped back to rank No. 5 by Dec. 29 with a net worth of $248 billion. Ellison was in fourth place at the start of the year, but on Sept. 10, his net worth popped by $112 billion after shares of Oracle rose on a strong earnings report and he briefly overtook Musk to grab the No. 1 spot during intraday trading. Ellison owns 1.2 billion shares of the cloud-computing firm, which has lately been under pressure as investors picked apart a $300 million contract it forged with OpenAI.