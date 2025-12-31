Shifting fortunes among tech companies mixed up the ranks of the world’s billionaires in 2025, although familiar titans remained in the running and the majority added billions to their wealth.
AI shuffles the ranks of billionaires. Musk remains on top.
SummaryTech gains continued to power the wealth of the world’s richest.
Shifting fortunes among tech companies mixed up the ranks of the world’s billionaires in 2025, although familiar titans remained in the running and the majority added billions to their wealth.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More