AI shuffles the ranks of billionaires. Musk remains on top.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk remained solidly in first place of the billionaire horse race for the year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, fueled at year end with an approximate $800 billion valuation of SpaceX related to a potential secondary offering reported by The Wall Street Journal. Musk owns about 40% of the space exploration company. His wealth was also boosted by an 18% gain in Tesla shares, the restoration of stock options worth about $138 billion by the Delaware Supreme Court, and the merger of Musk’s privately held artificial intelligence company xAI with X.