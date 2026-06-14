AI supercharges deepfake nudes—unleashing a new form of bullying among kids

AI has made it trivially easy for anyone with a phone to digitally undress people and post the content online. Called explicit deepfakes, these images, and sometimes videos, are unleashing a new form of bullying and harassment among young people.
Artificial-intelligence “nudify” tools are evolving and multiplying. Laws cracking down on them have lagged behind cases and aren’t always enforced. Schools don’t know how to handle them. Parents are left trying to help their children regain a sense of safety as they try to scrub the images from the internet.
Megan Mancini in Hingham, Mass., wished she had a playbook for dealing with the issue. Last year, a boy created a deepfake image of her middle-school daughter and shared it on Snapchat with other kids, who then took screenshots and shared them in the hallways during school. The local police said the best way to get the photo offline was to upload it to a website that specializes in removing deepfakes. But because the image depicted a naked minor, federal law prevented the police from giving her the image electronically. They gave her a black-and-white printout of the image instead.