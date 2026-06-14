AI supercharges deepfake nudes—unleashing a new form of bullying among kids

AI has made it trivially easy for anyone with a phone to digitally undress people and post the content online. Called explicit deepfakes, these images, and sometimes videos, are unleashing a new form of bullying and harassment among young people.
AI has made it trivially easy for anyone with a phone to digitally undress people and post the content online. Called explicit deepfakes, these images, and sometimes videos, are unleashing a new form of bullying and harassment among young people.
Artificial-intelligence “nudify” tools are evolving and multiplying. Laws cracking down on them have lagged behind cases and aren’t always enforced. Schools don’t know how to handle them. Parents are left trying to help their children regain a sense of safety as they try to scrub the images from the internet.
Artificial-intelligence “nudify” tools are evolving and multiplying. Laws cracking down on them have lagged behind cases and aren’t always enforced. Schools don’t know how to handle them. Parents are left trying to help their children regain a sense of safety as they try to scrub the images from the internet.
Megan Mancini in Hingham, Mass., wished she had a playbook for dealing with the issue. Last year, a boy created a deepfake image of her middle-school daughter and shared it on Snapchat with other kids, who then took screenshots and shared them in the hallways during school. The local police said the best way to get the photo offline was to upload it to a website that specializes in removing deepfakes. But because the image depicted a naked minor, federal law prevented the police from giving her the image electronically. They gave her a black-and-white printout of the image instead.
Mancini said the police told her that her daughter would likely need to testify if she pressed charges and said the boy would face limited consequences because he was a minor.
Mancini filed a Title IX complaint against Hingham Public Schools. After a nearly five-month investigation, the district sent a letter saying that there was insufficient evidence to conclude the behavior occurred in the district’s schools. The boy, who had admitted to creating the image, faced no formal disciplinary consequences.
The school district didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Another mother at the school recently contacted Mancini in distress. A boy had approached her daughter with a threatening message: “You’re next.”
“We are the ones left cleaning up the pieces,” Mancini said.
In May, the federal government began enforcing the Take It Down Act, which was passed with bipartisan support last year and made it a federal crime to knowingly publish, or threaten to publish, nonconsensual intimate images, including those created by AI. It requires platforms to remove content within 48 hours of receiving a notification from a victim.
The European Union, meanwhile, is looking to ban nudify apps outright.
Some states criminalize deepfake nudes but the laws often aren’t enforced. Cases “still are underreported, under-investigated and under-prosecuted,” said Carrie Goldberg, one of the first lawyers to pursue cases of revenge porn and deepfakes.
Victims and their families said the federal legislation puts the onus on them to enforce the law, and doesn’t address some types of group chats and images that people download to their camera rolls.
Many schools still lack policies on deepfakes, even as they tell students not to use AI for cheating.
A single image
When deepfake technology first came on the scene around 2015, it required hundreds or thousands of photos. The people who were vulnerable were famous. Now a growing number of nudify apps can virtually remove clothing from a person based on one image. With just 10 seconds of audio, an AI tool can clone a voice.
“The threat vector has gone from Taylor Swift and Scarlett Johansson to anyone who has a single image of themselves online,” said Hany Farid, a digital forensics professor at the University of California, Berkeley. “Which for young people is, well, everybody.”
More than half of the 557 U.S. teens who took a recent George Mason University survey said they had created at least one image using nudification tools. A third said someone had created and shared a nude image of them without their permission.
The share of teens using AI nudification was “way higher than I thought it would be,” said Chad M.S. Steel, a digital forensics researcher at George Mason, who led the study.
While people of all ages are falling victim to deepfakes, younger generations are encountering the rapidly evolving technology during a formative time in their social and sexual development.
The nonprofit Tech Transparency Project, which investigates online platforms, found more than 100 nudification apps in the Apple and Google app stores in January. Those apps were collectively downloaded more than 700 million times and generated $117 million in revenue, app analytics firm AppMagic found in the investigation.
Google said it disabled the search term “nudify” in its app store in May after an inquiry from The Wall Street Journal. Apple also recently disabled searches for the term in its app store.
Google doesn’t allow apps that contain sexual content, a spokesman said, adding that the company detects and removes apps with harmful content. As part of a broader investigation into deepfakes, he said, Google has suspended hundreds of apps.
An Apple spokesman said the company’s app store prohibits overtly sexual content and requires developers to have a method for filtering objectionable user-generated content. He said the company removes nudification apps, which are against the company’s guidelines.
Teens can find these tools in other ways, outside of app stores. Many nudification services operate websites and promote their services on social media. And teens also create deepfakes using apps that allow users to swap faces in images.
‘It haunts me’
In the fallout, some teen victims decide their best option is to leave their school.
Nadeen Noel was a high-school sophomore when she discovered she was among a group of about 50 students targeted by a group of boys in Iowa. The boys used a site called Undress AI, which for $29.99 will create nude and sexually explicit images with a few clicks. Their deepfake images of those classmates then got passed around.
When she encountered the boys in the hallways, their glances left her feeling disturbed.
“It haunts me thinking about it,” she said. Noel, who just finished her junior year of high school, is now taking classes online.
The Belize-based Undress AI teases a $59 video-creation option on its website with images of a peach emoji. Users select the pose for the video: undressing, “riding,” and other sexual acts. It encourages users to recruit others to join the site: “For each friend you invite you get free credits that can be used for Undress AI!”
Undress AI didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Some AI nudify apps use coordinated networks of accounts on social media to promote themselves, including one network of 45,000 accounts on X that use variations of similar text, according to Matthew Patane, a senior researcher at Graphika, a social network analysis firm. The ads use implicit phrases and censored visuals in an attempt to avoid moderation, Patane found.
“AI has no chill these days. Found this AI tool that, uh, removes clothes from photos,” reads one of the X posts that appears to be a part of the network promoting Undress AI. “It’s ridiculous and kinda brilliant.”
X didn’t respond to requests for comment. Broadly, X prohibits users from engaging in activity to mislead others.
A fresh start
Teens’ targets aren’t all underage. When Angela Tipton, 46, was teaching eighth-graders three years ago in Indianapolis, boys in her class created a graphic deepfake nude image of her, and then sent it to students around the school, as well as to her high-school sons.
After the deepfake, Tipton said students would stare at her and make snide remarks. Someone created an Instagram account impersonating her and pretending to be a porn star. Tipton brought complaints to the school district and police department, and filed a Title IX complaint that found the boys to be at fault for sexual harassment.
The school asked Tipton to continue teaching the boys, and when she refused, the district transferred her to an elementary school. The prosecutor’s office told Tipton that the boys were put on a probation-like program for a year.
Tipton took a different job in a neighboring school district, but she says adults still mention it almost daily. Tipton plans to change her name and move to another state this summer to give herself a fresh start.
“To the middle-schoolers I taught, the deepfake is real. For them, I am the teacher who was a porn star,” Tipton said. “That’s not the legacy I wanted.”
Some deepfakes have led to tragic consequences. Cybercriminals have run “sextortion” schemes in which they create fake nude images of teenage boys and threaten to post them if the teens don’t pay a ransom, in some cases leading to suicide.
“When we were kids we were told about a white van. These kids have to be scared of the internet,” said Shannon Heacock, whose 16-year-old son, Elijah, died by suicide after a stranger threatened to spread AI-generated nude photos of him unless he paid a ransom.
The tools are being used by perpetrators of any age to disseminate images of child sexual abuse. The Internet Watch Foundation, a U.K. nonprofit that operates a child sex abuse hotline, reported an increase in AI videos of child sexual abuse to more than 3,400 in 2025, from about a dozen in 2024. Many included real and recognizable victims.
Late last year, Elon Musk’s Grok chatbot began allowing users to edit photos based on text prompts, including instructions to take off someone’s clothes and depict them in sexualized positions in revealing underwear or bikinis. Grok produced an estimated 3 million sexualized images of people in an 11-day period at the start of this year, 23,000 of which appeared to depict children, according to the Center for Countering Digital Hate.
Grok is now the subject of a federal class-action suit alleging Musk’s company knowingly designed it to generate child sexual abuse imagery. Annika Martin, lead counsel on the case, said the content is corrosive to society as a whole.
“If you think about the high-school boy that does this, this is the boy who would have had a Sharpie and drawn boobs on his classmate’s yearbook picture. And now he’s got a bazooka,” Martin said. “He can go to jail. He can be on a sex-offender list for the rest of his life. That is devastating for boys, too.”
Grok’s parent company SpaceX didn’t respond to requests for comment. Musk’s social network X said in a post in January that the company had started blocking users from using Grok to undress images of real people in jurisdictions where it is illegal, which would include the U.S.
Custom bots
Other new technologies allow users to create bots based on voice recordings. The target may not even know about it.
A 16-year-old boy in Canada put a 10-second voice message from his crush into an AI platform called Character.AI to create a custom-made bot that uses the girl’s voice.
In an interview, the teen said he discussed his sexual fantasies with the bot, and described his exchanges as borderline pornography. The girl doesn’t know about it, and only he has access to the bot. He said the humanoid quality of the conversations has made it hard at times for him to resist logging on.
Character.AI changed its policies in October and no longer allows teens to have open-ended conversations with bots. The teen said he set his age to 18 when he signed up a few years ago and still has access.
Character.AI said the teen’s behavior violates its rules. “When we receive reports of unauthorized impersonation, we respond promptly by removing the content,” said Deniz Demir, the company’s head of safety engineering.
Staying offline doesn’t guarantee protection from becoming a victim. Researchers say they have encountered cases of people who created deepfakes from photos they took of their neighbors.
“Existing in the world puts you at risk for these crimes,” says Sarah Gardener, chief executive of child-safety group Heat Initiative. “If app stores didn’t allow these dangerous apps to be uploaded in the first place it would have a huge effect,” she added.
Anika Dugal, an undergraduate at Duke University who advocates against nonconsensual explicit deepfakes through policy education and victim support, says she has been scared to post photos to social media because she knows how they can be manipulated and used as a form of harassment.
“So much of building a career is putting yourself out there,” Dugal said.
Write to Georgia Wells at georgia.wells@wsj.com and Rachel Wolfe at rachel.wolfe@wsj.com