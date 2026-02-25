PROJECT GENIE, an experimental artificial-intelligence model released by Google in January, is a jaw-dropping technical achievement. Give the tool a prompt—an image, say, or a brief snippet of text—and it will generate an interactive world for the user to explore. Type in a straightforward request, and the result is a realistic simulation. Start with a painting by Georges Seurat, by contrast, and you can wander through a Sunday in the park in perfect pointillist style.
AI tools are being prepared for the physical world
SummaryThe race to build world models is on
PROJECT GENIE, an experimental artificial-intelligence model released by Google in January, is a jaw-dropping technical achievement. Give the tool a prompt—an image, say, or a brief snippet of text—and it will generate an interactive world for the user to explore. Type in a straightforward request, and the result is a realistic simulation. Start with a painting by Georges Seurat, by contrast, and you can wander through a Sunday in the park in perfect pointillist style.
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