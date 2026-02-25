AI tools are being prepared for the physical world

But even the most realistic video of the world cannot capture every detail that a person would pick up on. The broken freezer at the back of the shop causing the fresh fish to rot is not caught on camera, for example, nor is the associated smell. Even objects that are not directly visible are beyond it. Generate the contents of one aisle, for example, and the neighbouring ones do not exist for the model until the user enters them. That makes it harder to simulate complex environments, or let multiple users move in the same model.