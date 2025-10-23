AI workers are putting in 100-hour workweeks to win the new tech arms race
Bradley Olson, The Wall Street Journal
Summary
With expertise in the field scarce, workers in Silicon Valley are pushing themselves to extremes day after day.
Josh Batson no longer has time for social media.
