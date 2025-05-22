Aid deliveries do little to alleviate Gaza hunger crisis
Sudarsan Raghavan , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 22 May 2025, 07:28 AM IST
SummaryOrdinary Palestinians and international agencies say not enough food is getting into Gaza despite Israel allowing a limited amount of aid into the enclave.
Inside their small apartment in Gaza City this week, Marah Zant and 12 of her relatives had very little food left to eat, just some rice, lentils and a single can of fava beans that they were trying to stretch out for three days. The plan: eat one, very small meal a day.
