AI-powered drone swarms have now entered the battlefield
Alistair MacDonald , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Sep 2025, 05:00 PM IST
In a new frontier for warfare, Ukraine is using technology to allow groups of drones to communicate and make decisions independent of their operator,
On a recent evening, a trio of Ukrainian drones flew under the cover of darkness to a Russian position and decided among themselves exactly when to strike.
