AI-powered robots can take your phone apart
They will make recycling electronics much more efficient
THE WORLD’S rubbish heaps are filling up with valuable electronics. According to the UN, some 62m tonnes of e-waste were produced in 2022, enough to fill a line of lorries parked bumper-to-bumper around the equator. Only 22% is recycled. Most of the rest ends up in landfills or incinerators, where in 2024 recoverable raw materials worth $63bn went to waste. That figure is expected to grow to more than $80bn by 2030.