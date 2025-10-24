AI-powered robots can take your phone apart

The first thing the team’s robot does is identify any product it is offered. A camera photographs the item and compares the snap with pictures of different PCs. The robot also scans any labels and product codes to check whether service manuals or other disassembly tips are available online. It can search for other clues, in much the same way ChatGPT might, when asked a similar question, turn up videos posted online by people who have done the job before. All this information is analysed and stored in the robot’s memory, where it can be updated and used for reference the next time such a product comes into the recycling centre.