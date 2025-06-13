Air India Boeing jet crash probe puts early focus on engine thrust
New points of interest could emerge as investigators comb through crash-site wreckage and recover and analyze the plane’s flight-data and cockpit-voice recorders.
An investigation into the crash of a London-bound bound Air India Boeing 787-8 that killed over 240 people is focusing on whether the aircraft had a loss or reduction in engine thrust, and if that played a role in the crash, according to people briefed on the accident probe.