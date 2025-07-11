Air India probe puts early focus on pilots’ actions and plane’s fuel switches
Summary
An investigation into the June crash so far hasn’t pointed to a problem with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner or its GE Aerospace engines.
The investigation into last month’s Air India crash is focusing on the actions of the jet’s pilots and doesn’t so far point to a problem with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, according to people familiar with U.S. officials’ early assessments.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story