ISLAMABAD, Pakistan—The conflict with Iran has entered a damaging new phase—a crippling limbo between war and peace that leaves the Strait of Hormuz closed and the prospect of escalation looming.
Air war in Iran gives way to crippling stalemate in Hormuz
SummaryPresident Trump’s decision to extend a fragile cease-fire while maintaining his blockade of Iran ushers in a damaging new phase of the conflict.
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan—The conflict with Iran has entered a damaging new phase—a crippling limbo between war and peace that leaves the Strait of Hormuz closed and the prospect of escalation looming.
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