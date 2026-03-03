Airlines have long had to navigate sporadic flare-ups of armed conflict and missile strikes across Middle East skies. The fallout from the latest conflict has reached a new level.
Airlines grapple with disruptions that ‘far surpass’ past Middle East conflicts
SummaryAfter thousands of flight cancellations, carriers face higher fuel costs and complicated rerouting.
