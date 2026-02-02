AIs could turn opinion polls into gibberish
Large language models can answer surveys and pass the tests to check that a respondent is human
POLLSTERS HAVE been burning through their nine lives. First, as caller ID spread, people stopped answering their phone calls. Response rates tumbled to single-digit percentages. Then political polarisation and distrust made some Americans less likely to answer surveys. That contributed to a series of embarrassing polling misses in elections where Donald Trump was on the ballot. The internet and smartphones offered some relief, because they allowed polling firms to reach millions of people quickly and cheaply. Now pollsters face yet another test: large language models can answer surveys as a human would, often undetected.