AIs could turn opinion polls into gibberish

To fend off bots and inattentive respondents, pollsters have long relied on “gotcha" questions. They might ask whether respondents have been elected president of the United States; or they might request them to quote the constitution verbatim—easy for machines but impossible for most humans. Mr Westwood’s research shows these tactics no longer work. The AI survey-taker was able to pass 99.8% of the data-quality checks that survey designers commonly use, even masking its identity by feigning errors on questions that machines can answer instantly. In the few instances where the AI agent failed these checks, the model appeared to merely be mimicking someone with less than a high-school education, who might struggle to answer such questions anyway (see chart).