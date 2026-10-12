AI’s mathematics blitz pushes science into strange new territory

It may still be possible, in such a world, to check the machines’ results are correct, and perhaps even make use of them. In one or two cases, for example, researchers have already managed to build on OpenAI’s maths results. All the same, this would be a radically new way of doing research. Scientists, says Dr Zenil, might one day become like archaeologists, following up AI discoveries and trying to work out how they were achieved. Dr Tong, who is optimistic that AI will be a force for good, nonetheless warns that “I’m not sure we’re really prepared for what’s coming in six months or a year.” Theoretical physics is a close relative of mathematics, so is the most ripe of the sciences for similar disruption.