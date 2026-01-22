Alarm over Trump’s Greenland threat gives way to uncertainty around ‘future deal’

Yvette Cooper, the British foreign secretary, said Thursday that as far as she was aware there was no discussion on the issue of access to minerals in Greenland as part of the talks. Trump has long talked up the prospect of America gaining access to riches buried deep beneath the Greenlandic ice, though in his Wednesday speech in Davos he insisted he wanted the island for its military value and not its mineral wealth. Instead, she said that the entente was built around launching a NATO mission, known as Arctic Sentry, to bolster defense of the High North.