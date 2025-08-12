All pain, no gain: Labour’s odd strategy

Where there is a case for collective sacrifice, such as when it comes to defence spending, the government refuses to make it. Instead it promises no pain, just gain. After the cold war, countries slashed defence spending, allowing them to splurge on welfare without having to raise taxes. It was called the peace dividend. Now the government faces the inverse: defence spending will have to rise from 2.3% of gdp to at least 3%. Rather than admit that this will be painful, Sir Keir insists it will be pleasant. It will be a “defence dividend", says the prime minister, bringing jobs and investment. He promises it “will be felt in the pockets of working people". Voters will indeed feel it in their pockets. But not in the way the prime minister thinks.