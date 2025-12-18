All that cheap Chinese stuff is now Europe’s problem

Tariffs, which the Peterson Institute estimates now average 47.5% on Chinese imports, have eroded their main selling point in the U.S.: bargain prices. Chinese platforms immediately lifted prices to cover costs and slashed advertising budgets, according to Sensor Tower, a market-intelligence firm. Though ad spending is recovering, sales remain under pressure. Temu has seen seven straight months of double-digit U.S. sales declines, according to Consumer Edge, a firm that tracks credit and debit card transactions. Its sales have risen 56% in the EU and 46% in the U.K. since the start of May, compared with a year ago.