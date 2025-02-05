Allies will not appease Donald Trump forever

As a Republican senator, Marco Rubio spent years as a Reagan-praising advocate of a muscular American foreign policy. After a conversion to Trumpism, he is now the secretary of state. Explaining his new job on Fox News, Mr Rubio described telling foreign counterparts: “I know you’ve gotten used to a foreign policy in which you act in the national interest of your country and we sort of act in the interest of the globe or the global order. But we are led by a different kind of person now." As for countries that use asymmetric market-opening to run up trade surpluses with America, their leaders have been wondering “why it took us so long" to catch on to their wiles, Mr Rubio suggested.