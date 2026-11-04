Alphabet is on the ropes. It’s an opening for long-term investors.

Because we think AI will profoundly change the world, and that anything that poses major changes to the status quo is definitionally volatile, a broader approach is also worthwhile. The State Street SPDR S&P 500 exchange-traded fund will almost certainly advance when AI fears lessen. To pre-position, buy bullish call options that expire in one to three months and are a bit higher than the ETF’s price. If you also sell puts on the ETF, you should raise enough money to pay for some or all of the call.