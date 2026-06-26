Alphabet joined the Dow—and it didn’t help. What to do with the stock now.

Alphabet has gone from AI loser to winner and back again, and its addition to the Dow Jones Industrial Average this past week has only seemed to make things worse. But there are plenty of reasons to be patient with the suddenly out-of-favor stock.
After hitting record highs of more than $400 in the first half of May, Alphabet has dropped around 15%. High-profile departures of artificial-intelligence researchers and an $85 billion equity raise have tested investors’ nerves, culminating in a $225 billion fall in market capitalization on a single day on Monday, the company’s worst-ever one-day loss in value.
Shareholders might have been hoping that Alphabet’s addition to the Dow—the announcement that it would replace Verizon Communications in the venerable benchmark came late Tuesday—would act as a reminder of its strengths. S&P Dow Jones Indices, after all, cited Alphabet’s AI products and exposure to “dynamic areas of the U.S. economy” as reasons for its addition. Instead, the stock dropped another 1% the following day.