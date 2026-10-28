Alphabet swaps buybacks for data centers. Wall Street is getting nervous

Alphabet has been very aggressively raising capital to fund its runaway spending. Over the last nine months it added $77 billion of debt onto its balance sheet in a variety of offerings over multiple currencies. In the first half of 2026, the company also raised $30 billion from share sales, as well as $19 billion in mandatory convertible preferred stock. More share sales were slated for the third quarter. The June 30 balance sheet was flush with cash and marketable debt securities, and Alphabet seems pretty serious about spending it all.