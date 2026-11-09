Alphabet’s wing to build new Texas factory for delivery drones

Alphabet’s drone unit, Wing, plans to invest up to $125 million over the next two years in a new manufacturing facility to help it meet growing demand for quicker delivery.

The WSJ’s Kelly Cloonan writes that the new, 15,000-square-foot-plant in Fort Worth, Texas, would have the capacity to build tens of thousands of aircraft each year and create up to 100 manufacturing jobs.

The facility aims to support Wing’s efforts to expand its delivery services across the U.S. The company is aiming to expand into nearly 20 U.S. markets by 2027 through its partnership with Walmart, up from five major metropolitan areas now, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta and Houston.

Last week, rival Zipline said it had expanded its partnership with Walmart and raised $1.5 billion in fresh funding, more than doubling its valuation from earlier in the year to $21.5 billion.

Number of the Day Average global spot rate to ship a kilogram of cargo by air in October, up 29% from a year earlier, according to Xeneta.

Economy U.S. manufacturing employment has rebounded above levels last seen before President Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs upended global trade, the WSJ’s David Uberti writes.

Employers added 19,000 factory jobs in October, according to the Labor Department, extending monthslong gains. Hiring was concentrated in areas including metals and machinery manufacturing, as well as chipmaking. Overall, the U.S. economy added 165,000 jobs in October, with employment increasing in professional and business-services jobs, healthcare and in transportation and warehousing.

The Labor Department said the growth in courier and messenger employment and in air transportation fueled a gain of 104,000 jobs in transportation and warehousing since a recent low in February. Employment was essentially flat from a year earlier in trucking, down 2.4% in rail and up 0.56% in air transport.

Automakers The U.S. is emerging as the last true profit engine for the world’s carmakers—and the auto industry is racing to compete, the WSJ’s Sharon Terlep writes. U.S., European and Asian automakers are all focused on making and selling cars in the U.S. because of Americans’ proclivity for high-margin large pickups and SUVs and their willingness to swallow high prices.

Another reason is that the market in China, for decades the path to automotive dominance, has hit a wall. Other big markets, including Europe and Japan are also sputtering. The Trump administration eliminated strict emissions rules that pushed carmakers to make EVs, while high tariffs and tech bans block low-price Chinese cars from the American market.