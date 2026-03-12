IF There has been a common narrative around artificial intelligence this year, it is that advances in the technology are shaking up the vast—and hitherto cosy—world of software. In order to keep this blitzkrieg going, the labs at the forefront of AI need to raise enormous amounts of money. That has set the stage for three colossal initial public offerings (IPOs) in a single year: those of OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, Anthropic, under Dario Amodei, and SpaceX, run by Elon Musk, which has merged with xAI, his model-maker. Adding to the frisson, the trio hate each other.
Altman, Amodei and Musk fight dirty for the biggest prize in business
SummaryNever before has so much money been sought from investors in a single year
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