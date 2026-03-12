Altman, Amodei and Musk fight dirty for the biggest prize in business

All three are aiming for the stratosphere. OpenAI, which was recently valued at $840bn, is said to be looking for a price tag of $1trn, or 40 times its current annualised revenue. Anthropic, last valued at $380bn, a multiple of around 20 times its annualised sales, will probably be priced at upwards of $500bn. Most ambitious of all is SpaceX, which was valued at $1.25trn when it merged with xAI and is reportedly seeking to list at $1.5trn. That would put it squarely among the world’s ten most-valuable listed firms—and could even make Mr Musk history’s first trillionaire.