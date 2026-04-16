SAN FRANCISCO—Months before his arrest for allegedly attempting to murder the chief executive of OpenAI, Daniel Moreno-Gama suggested “Luigi’ing some tech CEOs” in an internet chat.
Altman attack suspect called for ‘Luigi-ing Tech CEOs’ in online messages
SummaryLaw enforcement is highlighting recent alleged copycats of Luigi Mangione, the accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer.
SAN FRANCISCO—Months before his arrest for allegedly attempting to murder the chief executive of OpenAI, Daniel Moreno-Gama suggested “Luigi’ing some tech CEOs” in an internet chat.
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