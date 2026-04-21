Amazon is investing $5 billion more into the AI startup Anthropic and up to $20 billion longer-term.
Amazon deepens ties, investment in AI start-up Anthropic
SummaryThe e-commerce and cloud services giant is investing another $5 billion in Anthropic, and up to $20 billion longer-term.
Amazon is investing $5 billion more into the AI startup Anthropic and up to $20 billion longer-term.
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