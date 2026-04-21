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Amazon deepens ties, investment in AI start-up Anthropic

Janet H. Cho, Barrons
1 min read21 Apr 2026, 03:29 PM IST
This photograph shows a smartphone displaying the logo of the US artificial intelligence safety and research company Anthropic,
This photograph shows a smartphone displaying the logo of the US artificial intelligence safety and research company Anthropic, (AFP)
Summary

The e-commerce and cloud services giant is investing another $5 billion in Anthropic, and up to $20 billion longer-term.

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Amazon is investing $5 billion more into the AI startup Anthropic and up to $20 billion longer-term.

Amazon is investing $5 billion more into the AI startup Anthropic and up to $20 billion longer-term.

An expanded agreement includes a pledge by Anthropic to spend more than $100 billion over the next 10 years on Amazon’s AWS artificial intelligence technologies.

An expanded agreement includes a pledge by Anthropic to spend more than $100 billion over the next 10 years on Amazon’s AWS artificial intelligence technologies.

The agreement includes current and future generations of Amazon’s custom Trainium chips and tens of millions of Graviton CPU chips, and up to 5 gigawatts of capacity to train and power its advanced AI models.

The two companies also announced a meaningful expansion of international inference in Asia and Europe to better serve Claude’s growing international customer base.

Amazon’s additional investment comes on top of the $8 billion Amazon previously invested in Anthropic.

Amazon’s shares were up 2.6% to $254.80 after the bell. Amazon’s stock is up 7.6% year to date through Monday’s close, and 43% over the past 12 months.

Write to Janet H. Cho at janet.cho@dowjones.com

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalAmazon deepens ties, investment in AI start-up Anthropic

Amazon deepens ties, investment in AI start-up Anthropic

Janet H. Cho, Barrons
1 min read21 Apr 2026, 03:29 PM IST
This photograph shows a smartphone displaying the logo of the US artificial intelligence safety and research company Anthropic,
This photograph shows a smartphone displaying the logo of the US artificial intelligence safety and research company Anthropic, (AFP)
Summary

The e-commerce and cloud services giant is investing another $5 billion in Anthropic, and up to $20 billion longer-term.

Gift this article

Amazon is investing $5 billion more into the AI startup Anthropic and up to $20 billion longer-term.

Amazon is investing $5 billion more into the AI startup Anthropic and up to $20 billion longer-term.

An expanded agreement includes a pledge by Anthropic to spend more than $100 billion over the next 10 years on Amazon’s AWS artificial intelligence technologies.

An expanded agreement includes a pledge by Anthropic to spend more than $100 billion over the next 10 years on Amazon’s AWS artificial intelligence technologies.

The agreement includes current and future generations of Amazon’s custom Trainium chips and tens of millions of Graviton CPU chips, and up to 5 gigawatts of capacity to train and power its advanced AI models.

The two companies also announced a meaningful expansion of international inference in Asia and Europe to better serve Claude’s growing international customer base.

Amazon’s additional investment comes on top of the $8 billion Amazon previously invested in Anthropic.

Amazon’s shares were up 2.6% to $254.80 after the bell. Amazon’s stock is up 7.6% year to date through Monday’s close, and 43% over the past 12 months.

Write to Janet H. Cho at janet.cho@dowjones.com

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalAmazon deepens ties, investment in AI start-up Anthropic
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