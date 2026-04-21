Amazon deepens ties, investment in AI start-up Anthropic

Amazon is investing $5 billion more into the AI startup Anthropic and up to $20 billion longer-term.
Amazon is investing $5 billion more into the AI startup Anthropic and up to $20 billion longer-term.
An expanded agreement includes a pledge by Anthropic to spend more than $100 billion over the next 10 years on Amazon’s AWS artificial intelligence technologies.
An expanded agreement includes a pledge by Anthropic to spend more than $100 billion over the next 10 years on Amazon’s AWS artificial intelligence technologies.
The agreement includes current and future generations of Amazon’s custom Trainium chips and tens of millions of Graviton CPU chips, and up to 5 gigawatts of capacity to train and power its advanced AI models.
The two companies also announced a meaningful expansion of international inference in Asia and Europe to better serve Claude’s growing international customer base.
Amazon’s additional investment comes on top of the $8 billion Amazon previously invested in Anthropic.
Amazon’s shares were up 2.6% to $254.80 after the bell. Amazon’s stock is up 7.6% year to date through Monday’s close, and 43% over the past 12 months.
Write to Janet H. Cho at janet.cho@dowjones.com