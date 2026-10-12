Amazon in talks to buy AI startup Decart for around $7 billion

The San Francisco company’s software makes it easier for developers to switch between different AI chips.

Kate Clark( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal)
Published12 Oct 2026, 06:33 PM IST
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Amazon logo is seen in this illustration
Amazon logo is seen in this illustration (REUTERS)

Amazon.com is in talks to acquire artificial-intelligence startup Decart in a deal that could be valued at around $7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

San Francisco-based Decart’s software makes it easier for developers to switch between different AI chips, which is increasingly important as companies race to secure more computing power.

A deal could come together soon, the people said, assuming talks don’t fall apart or another suitor doesn’t emerge.

Decart has raised more than $400 million in venture capital funding from investors including Sequoia Capital, Benchmark and Radical Ventures, according to PitchBook. It was valued at nearly $4 billion in May.

The company was founded in 2023 by three Israeli engineers, brothers Dean and Orian Leitersdorf and Moshe Shalev. Decart is also developing world models known as Lucy and Oasis. World models can generate and simulate real-world 3-D environments.

Amazon has developed its own custom AI chip, Trainium3, in competition with Nvidia, which continues to dominate the market for graphics processing units, the specialized chips powering the AI boom. Amazon Web Services gave Decart early access to the chip in 2025 after meeting with the company and being impressed by its founders, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Amazon’s other sizable acquisitions in recent years include a $6.5 billion deal for the MGM movie and television studio in 2022 and a roughly $11 billion deal for Starlink rival Globalstar announced earlier this year.

Israeli news outlet Calcalist reported earlier this month that Decart was in advanced talks to be sold to a major technology company.

Write to Kate Clark at kate.clark@wsj.com and Lauren Thomas at lauren.thomas@wsj.com

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