Amazon wants to be a satellite-internet powerhouse. It has a long way to go.
SummaryThe company sent 27 Kuiper satellites into orbit Monday, but it needs to get thousands more to space to match SpaceX’s Starlink.
Amazon.com took a small step Monday toward its goal of being a global satellite-internet provider that competes with SpaceX’s Starlink and other fleets.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more